SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.27. SI-BONE has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

