Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SGRY opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

