Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTEX. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Open Text stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

