Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GUTS

Fractyl Health Trading Up 11.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other news, Director Ajay Royan bought 333,333 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.