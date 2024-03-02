Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of NOVA opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

