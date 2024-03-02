Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Employers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Employers by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Employers by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Employers by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

