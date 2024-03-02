The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $387.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

