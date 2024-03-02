StockNews.com Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

