Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of GKOS opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,720 shares of company stock worth $36,255,386. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

