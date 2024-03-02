Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
BLX opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
