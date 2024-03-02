Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

