New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.