Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

