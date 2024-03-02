Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,349 shares of company stock worth $7,609,712 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

