The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $679.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.