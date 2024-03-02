Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NNI. TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

