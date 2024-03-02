Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.39.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $227.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.