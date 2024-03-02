Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $173.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,905 shares of company stock valued at $21,452,800. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Atkore by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

