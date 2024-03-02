A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

