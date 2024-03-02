Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 269,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 323,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Xylem stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.