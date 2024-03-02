FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

