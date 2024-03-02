Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:COR opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,241,895 shares of company stock worth $997,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

