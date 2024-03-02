Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $677,256.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $677,256.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $850,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,706 shares of company stock worth $94,376,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
