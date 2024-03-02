New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NFE opened at $34.43 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

