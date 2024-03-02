Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $124.85 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

