Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $62.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

