GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Financial Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.47 -$197.50 million ($4.03) -0.37 AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.62 $29.34 million $0.06 50.83

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00 AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -127.37% -188.72% -28.22% AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61%

Risk & Volatility

GAN has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats GAN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN



GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AdTheorent



AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

