StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 2.6 %

AIRT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

