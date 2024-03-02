StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

American National Bankshares stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

