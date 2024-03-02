SoundHound AI’s (SOUN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.26.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.09. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

