S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 179,999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

