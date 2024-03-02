Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.54. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,176. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sunrun by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

