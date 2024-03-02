SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 4.30. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.