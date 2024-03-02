Needham & Company LLC Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $31.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.03.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of U opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.