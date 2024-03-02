W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $213,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

