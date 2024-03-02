Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Vestis has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $72,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vestis by 5,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $48,292,000.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

