Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

