Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.