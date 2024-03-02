Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 24.52% 6.93% 3.02% Clipper Realty -4.46% -25.17% -0.49%

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $661.76 million 4.75 $176.23 million $1.97 21.20 Clipper Realty $129.75 million 0.58 -$4.76 million ($0.46) -10.13

This table compares EPR Properties and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.86%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. EPR Properties pays out 167.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

