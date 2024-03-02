Financial Survey: Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) & CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) and CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genie Energy and CK Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

41.6% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Genie Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genie Energy and CK Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $315.54 million 1.60 $87.81 million $2.25 8.16 CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.46

Genie Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genie Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and CK Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 14.98% 26.88% 17.13% CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genie Energy beats CK Infrastructure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Limited.

