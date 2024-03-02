Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock valued at $55,600,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.