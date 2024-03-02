Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

