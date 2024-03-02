Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

