AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.2 %

DIT stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

