PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Head to Head Contrast

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Volatility and Risk
PPL has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares PPL and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PPL
|8.90%
|8.45%
|3.06%
|Commerce Energy Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PPL and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PPL
|$8.31 billion
|2.32
|$740.00 million
|$1.00
|26.14
|Commerce Energy Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PPL and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PPL
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Commerce Energy Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
PPL currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%.
Summary
PPL beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
About Commerce Energy Group
Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.
