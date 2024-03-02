PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Head to Head Contrast

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 8.90% 8.45% 3.06% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PPL and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $8.31 billion 2.32 $740.00 million $1.00 26.14 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PPL and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 3 4 0 2.57 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%.

Summary

PPL beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

