Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT at $36.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

