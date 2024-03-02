Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $11.60

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.86 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

