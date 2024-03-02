Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

