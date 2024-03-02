First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 212.1% in February

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FID opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

