Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the January 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 944.3 days.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Antofagasta Company Profile
