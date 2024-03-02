Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the January 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 944.3 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

