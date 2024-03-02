Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBLA. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

TBLA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

